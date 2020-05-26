MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Resumes Flight Services, Parth Samthaan Travels and Shares His Experience

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan

TV actor Parth Samthaan boarded a domestic flight on Monday amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Share this:

After some initial hiccups, India on Monday resumed domestic passenger flight services, exactly two months after these operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak. A total of 532 domestic flights were operated which ferried 39,231 passengers across the country.

Barring just Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flight services operated across most states. With the resumption in services amid the coronavirus crisis, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan boarded a domestic flight, possibly to his hometown.

Parth also shared several glimpses of his experience of travelling amid the Covid-19 scare. He showed a long queue of people outside the Mumbai airport on his camera and was himself seen covered in face mask and protective shield. A few hours later, Parth shared glimpses of homemade food, which indicated he has laded safely at his place of destination.

Parth also later drove to Hyderabad, as he shared on his Instagram stories.

(With news agency inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading