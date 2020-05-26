India Resumes Flight Services, Parth Samthaan Travels and Shares His Experience

After some initial hiccups, India on Monday resumed domestic passenger flight services, exactly two months after these operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak. A total of 532 domestic flights were operated which ferried 39,231 passengers across the country.

Barring just Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flight services operated across most states. With the resumption in services amid the coronavirus crisis, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan boarded a domestic flight, possibly to his hometown.

Parth also shared several glimpses of his experience of travelling amid the Covid-19 scare. He showed a long queue of people outside the Mumbai airport on his camera and was himself seen covered in face mask and protective shield. A few hours later, Parth shared glimpses of homemade food, which indicated he has laded safely at his place of destination.

Parth also later drove to Hyderabad, as he shared on his Instagram stories.

(With news agency inputs)

