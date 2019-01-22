English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-set Film 'Period. End of Sentence', Featuring the Real-life Pad Man, Lands Oscar Nomination
'Period. End of Sentence', a UP-based film about taboos around menstruation, has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category at the Oscars 2019.
'Period. End of Sentence', a UP-based film about taboos around menstruation, has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category at the Oscars 2019.
Loading...
Period. End of Sentence, a film set in India about the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganathan, has made it to the list of Oscar nominations 2019.
The film is among the five nominees in the Documentary Short Subject category. Other nominees include Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden.
Period... is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like The Lunchbox and Masaan.
Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS over phone, "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought."
Guneet also shared the good news on Twitter.
The film is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma around menstruation and delves upon the work of Arunachalam Muruganathan.
Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is a creation of The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The film is among the five nominees in the Documentary Short Subject category. Other nominees include Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden.
Period... is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like The Lunchbox and Masaan.
Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS over phone, "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought."
Guneet also shared the good news on Twitter.
We all made it happen! @RAYning @melissaberton @lisataback @StaceySher @Garrettschiff @douglasblush @mesopystic @samdavisdp and all the young girls who saw this dream from Oakwood school !! This is so EPIC !! https://t.co/haFDm5qcEm— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 22, 2019
The film is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma around menstruation and delves upon the work of Arunachalam Muruganathan.
Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is a creation of The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Deepika Padukone Ranks Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan on Most Valued Indian Celebrity List
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- How a Group of Muslims are Feeding TSA as US Government Shutdown Continues For 32nd Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results