India-set Film 'Period. End of Sentence', Featuring the Real-life Pad Man, Lands Oscar Nomination

'Period. End of Sentence', a UP-based film about taboos around menstruation, has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category at the Oscars 2019.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Period. End of Sentence, a film set in India about the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganathan, has made it to the list of Oscar nominations 2019.

The film is among the five nominees in the Documentary Short Subject category. Other nominees include Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden.

Period... is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like The Lunchbox and Masaan.

Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS over phone, "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought."

Guneet also shared the good news on Twitter.




The film is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma around menstruation and delves upon the work of Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is a creation of The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village.

