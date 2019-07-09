Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Vs New Zealand: Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Bleed Blue At Old Trafford

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are at the Old Trafford stadium, where India is taking on New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Vs New Zealand: Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Bleed Blue At Old Trafford
Image of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

While cricket fans are fervently cheering for team India at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the Old Trafford cricket ground, where the India and New Zealand semi-final match is currently underway.

Sanjay posted an image of the brothers from the cricket grounds. Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt, with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a dapper blazer and a classic white shirt. The image of the two actors, as they posed all smiles from the the crowd, is unmissable. Sanjay captioned the post, "#bleedingblue." See image here:

View this post on Instagram

#bleedingblue 🇮🇳 🇮🇳

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

New Zealand are 135 at the loss of three wickets after 35 overs, at the time of writing this article. There is forecast of rain starting Tuesday, while the match may witness passing showers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram