India Vs New Zealand: Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Bleed Blue At Old Trafford

While cricket fans are fervently cheering for team India at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the Old Trafford cricket ground, where the India and New Zealand semi-final match is currently underway.

Sanjay posted an image of the brothers from the cricket grounds. Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt, with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a dapper blazer and a classic white shirt. The image of the two actors, as they posed all smiles from the the crowd, is unmissable. Sanjay captioned the post, "#bleedingblue." See image here:

New Zealand are 135 at the loss of three wickets after 35 overs, at the time of writing this article. There is forecast of rain starting Tuesday, while the match may witness passing showers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow @News18Movies for more