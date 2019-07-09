India Vs New Zealand: Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Bleed Blue At Old Trafford
Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are at the Old Trafford stadium, where India is taking on New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Image of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
While cricket fans are fervently cheering for team India at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the Old Trafford cricket ground, where the India and New Zealand semi-final match is currently underway.
Sanjay posted an image of the brothers from the cricket grounds. Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt, with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a dapper blazer and a classic white shirt. The image of the two actors, as they posed all smiles from the the crowd, is unmissable. Sanjay captioned the post, "#bleedingblue." See image here:
New Zealand are 135 at the loss of three wickets after 35 overs, at the time of writing this article. There is forecast of rain starting Tuesday, while the match may witness passing showers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
- Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma Before India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Blink Play Review: Look Ma, my Earphones Can Also Track How Much I Have Walked
- Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s