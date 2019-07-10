India Vs New Zealand: As India's Top Order Tumbles, Bollywood Memes Take Over Twitter

As the India vs New Zealand match resumed on Wednesday, fans were shocked to witness the early departure of India's reliant top-order batsmen, namely Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, after scoring one run each. Dinesh Karthik was next in line to head back to the pavilion, as he was dismissed for six runs off twenty five balls.

After putting up a target of 240, New Zealand's spearheads Trent Boult and Matt Henry ruffled the Indian line-up in the first ten overs and as they did, Bollywood memes started taking over the internet. Fans quoted various heartbreaking and shocking moments from various genre films to express their disappointment and anger.

From Netflix India to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone was in on the fun during the match. Amitabh got tagged in one particular meme, which was shared by several users. The viral video features Big B's dialogue, originally spoken to Pran in Kaalia. Amitabh was prompted to acknowledge the video and even retweeted it, while he wrote, "hahahahaha."

See some of the best Bollywood memes inspired in the wake of India's fall of wickets here:

To every Indian watching the match right now, Bhagwaan ko mante ho? Because if you do please pray. Please. #INDvsNZ#SacredGames2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 10, 2019

Indian batsmen in front of NewZeland bowlers#indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/pGgoZEXJXQ — itshaze (@itshaze4) July 10, 2019

Photo of Ravi Shastri leaked while he was making batting strategy against NZ's pace! #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/DwVlVG9dw8 — Javed Ahmed ☻ (@iamthejaved) July 10, 2019

Everyone: "Kal ho naa ho" was the saddest movie I ever watched.Indian top order: "Hold my lassi"#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/I5mi8hBHjd — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 10, 2019

