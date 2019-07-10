Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

India Vs New Zealand: As India's Top Order Tumbles, Bollywood Memes Take Over Twitter

India Vs New Zealand semi-final match is currently underway in Old Trafford, Manchester.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
India Vs New Zealand: As India's Top Order Tumbles, Bollywood Memes Take Over Twitter
Bollywood Memes, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

As the India vs New Zealand match resumed on Wednesday, fans were shocked to witness the early departure of India's reliant top-order batsmen, namely Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, after scoring one run each. Dinesh Karthik was next in line to head back to the pavilion, as he was dismissed for six runs off twenty five balls.

After putting up a target of 240, New Zealand's spearheads Trent Boult and Matt Henry ruffled the Indian line-up in the first ten overs and as they did, Bollywood memes started taking over the internet. Fans quoted various heartbreaking and shocking moments from various genre films to express their disappointment and anger.

From Netflix India to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone was in on the fun during the match. Amitabh got tagged in one particular meme, which was shared by several users. The viral video features Big B's dialogue, originally spoken to Pran in Kaalia. Amitabh was prompted to acknowledge the video and even retweeted it, while he wrote, "hahahahaha."

See some of the best Bollywood memes inspired in the wake of India's fall of wickets here:

