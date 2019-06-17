India Vs Pakistan: Ayushmann Khurrana Hails 'Naya Hindustan' Post India's World Cup Victory

Congratulatory wishes started pouring in for Team India after their thumping victory over Pakistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday. As India maintained an incredible winning record, making it 7-0, against Pakistan in World Cups, film fraternity lauded Virat Kohli-led team India.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Article 15, congratulated Team India for their preparation. Post India's victory he took to Twitter and wrote, "Hail team India. Your dominance in every match says volumes about your prep and spunk. Kudos to our naya Hindustan. #IndiaVsPakistan." (sic)

Hail team India 🇮🇳. Your dominance in every match says volumes about your prep and spunk. Kudos to our naya Hindustan. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 17, 2019

In the film, Ayushmann is playing the role of a police officer, who visits a village for the investigation of the rape and murder of two dalit women. Anubhav Kumar's film is based on the tenets of this particular article - which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Article 15 is the first-of-its kind for Ayushmann in many ways - this is the first time he's starring in a film based on real events that takes up hard-hitting social issues. His last two films, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, though critically acclaimed, were in a much lighter zone.

The film features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra among others.

