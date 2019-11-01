Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Indian 2: After Shooting Rs 40 Crore Sequence in Bhopal, Kamal Haasan Shifts Base to Gwalior

Stylist and designer Amritha Ram took to Instagram to share an update about "Indian 2". She revealed the shoot is currently underway in Gwalior.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian 2: After Shooting Rs 40 Crore Sequence in Bhopal, Kamal Haasan Shifts Base to Gwalior
Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram

The shoot of Kamal Haasan's upcoming magnum opus "Indian 2" is currently underway in Gwalior. The team recently concluded a major action episode shot on a budget of Rs 40 crore in Bhopal.

Stylist and designer Amritha Ram took to Instagram to share an update about "Indian 2". She revealed the shoot is currently underway in Gwalior.

A couple of weeks, the team shot a major action sequence with 2,000 junior artistes in Bhopal. Pictures from the shoot went viral on social media.

"Indian 2", a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster "Indian", marks the reunion of Hassan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others.

The industry grapevine is that Anil Kapoor has been signed to play the antagonist. Last month, pictures of him from the sets of the film went viral.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The team will soon head to Taiwan to shoot some important portions.

"Indian 2" marks the return of Kamal Haasan as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy. The film, which is being produced with a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his moustache to sport a clean shaven look for "Indian 2" and his other upcoming project, "Thalaivan Irukkindran".

Haasan hopes to wrap up "Indian 2" by December, or early January next year, and immediately begin work on "Thalaivan Irukkindran", which is rumoured to be a sequel to "Thevar Magan".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram