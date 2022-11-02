Indian 2: Former Cricketer Yograj Singh Flaunts His Beard As He Joins Cast Of Kamal Haasan's Film

Kamal Hassan fans have been eagerly waiting for Indian 2. The film’s shooting began over two years ago but was constantly delayed to numerous obstacles. The shooting resumed after a hiatus in August of this year with Haasan joining in. Now, a new cast member has joined the project as a fresh schedule of the movie began in Chennai. Posting a photo on Instagram, former India cricketer turned actor Yograj Singh announced that he will also be seen in Indian 2.

The photo featured Yograj getting ready for the shoot in his makeup room as his makeup artists worked on his appearance. He was seen sporting a thick beard and a tattoo. Sharing the picture, the former cricketer wrote, “Big Respect to all heroes behind the camera. Thanks, Makeup men (Makeup Dada) for making me more smart. The Lion of Punjab is ready for Indian 2 movie with Kamal Haasan ji (legend).”

Details regarding Yograj Singh’s character are kept under wraps and so we will have to wait for more information to surface. Prior to Indian 2, the former cricketer appeared in supporting roles in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar in addition to playing significant parts in several critically acclaimed blockbuster Hindi movies.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The Tamil flick is a sequel to Indian, a vigilante action thriller released in 1996. In Indian 2, Kamal Haasan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Vikram will reprise his role as the enduring vigilante Senapathy. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in Indian 2. Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth are among the cast members of the movie.

Indian 2’s shoot had to suffer a major delay after a fire accident on the sets in 2020. The film is now expected to get a release date in the second half of 2023.

