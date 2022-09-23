Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Resumes Shooting with Director Shankar; Shares Pictures

After a two-year hiatus, actor Kamal Haasan has returned to the set of his next film Indian 2 directed by Shankar. This meeting comes after an accident on sets in February 2020 left three people dead and ten more severely injured, and the production on Indian 2 was put on hold. The mishap occurred during the set's construction and was followed by the COVID-induced lockdown delaying the project.

Kamal turned to Twitter to share photos of himself returning to work for the first time since the accident. The actor also posted a video of director Shankar welcoming him to the set and the two getting into a lengthy chat about a sequence. The caption for the photo read, “Indian2 from today.”

Kamal's fresh appearance in reprising his role as Senapathy was made evident by the photos and video. He has shaved off the beard he had in his previous movie Vikram and grown a handlebar moustache instead.

Another tweet gave us a glimpse of Kamal's look for the film. He is depicted with a salt-and-pepper hairstyle and his distinctive moustache, known as “murukku meesai” in Tamil. “Everyone is busy n that includes me selfietime onset with the boss indian2,”(sic) the user captioned the image.

Lyca Productions' Indian 2 also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant parts. The project's music composition has been entrusted to Anirudh Ravichander. The movie serves as a sequel to Kamal Haasan's exemplary 1996 film, Indian, which was dubbed into Hindi as Hindustani. Haasan portrayed Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who has become a vigilante and wants to fight to eradicate corruption, in the film that went on to win three National Awards.

The team finished the second schedule in the early months of 2020 after shooting a 40-crore action sequence in Bhopal. These action sequences were shot under the direction of Peter Hein, a national award-winning stunt choreographer. This was when the production stopped after a crane holding heavy-duty lighting collapsed and killed three people.

The success of his most recent movie, Vikram, has Ulaga Nayagan, a.k.a. Kamal Haasan, enjoying the limelight. The action thriller became the most lucrative movie of the actor's career after grossing over Rs 440 crore at international box offices. Both the public at large and critics have nothing but praise for Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and Chemban Vinod all perform admirably in the film.

