Indian Actors Who are Contesting Lok Sabha Polls in 2019

With Sunny Deol joining the BJP, another Bollywood actor has formally joined the Indian dance of democracy. If reports are to be believe than he is going to contest election from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh.However, he isn’t the only one fighting elections this time.Here’s a list of other actors in the political fray:South Indian multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj is one of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central constituency. He was an independent candidate.The veteran politician is back to his Patna Sahib constituency. He has been a star campaigner for the BJP in the past, but this time he is contesting on a Congress ticket.The BJP MP from Mathura is seeking a second term from her constituency. She was a social media favourite during the campaign for her pictures in the fields.She is up against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan in UP’s Rampur. However, she was more in news for her war of words with Khan.Urmila Matondkar: Soon after being named the Congress candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Urmila shed her image as a glamour doll and slipped into comfortable but eye-catching saris and loose-sleeved blouses.The Bhojpuri superstar has been fielded from the high profile seat of Gorakhpur. It’s the same seat from where the UP CM Yogi Adityanath won for many times.The stage is set for a direct contest between former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as "Nirahua" in Azamgarh.This actor-turned-politician is staring at a tough opponent in Congress’ Sheila Dixit in North-West Delhi constituency.The daughter of legendary Bengali film actress Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon is a Trinamool Congress candidate from Asansol.As a BJP candidate, he will be presenting a formidable opposition to Sen whose seat has been changed from Bankura to Asansol.Active in Bengali cinema since 2008, Mimi was born in Jalpaiguri after spending her childhood in Arunachal Pradesh. After a brief stint in modelling, her acting career began in 2008.Trinamool Congress celebrity candidate Nusrat is in the fray from Basirhat parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, which Basirhat will go to the polls in the seventh phase on May 19.The battle for Mandya constituency has become a prestige issue for the JD(S)-Congress combine, which is making all-out efforts to ensure victory for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda, as popular Kannada film star Ambareesh's widow Sumalatha is in front of him.Wife of actor-turned politician Shatrugan Sinha, Poonam will be contesting against Union Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow parliamentary constituency on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s support.Ace comedian and sitting Chalakudy Lok Sabha member is pitted against Congress veteran Benny Behanan, who is also the United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor and also senior BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan.She had unsuccessfully contested against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and had lost by around 1 lakh votes, but was seen to have put up a spirited fight. She is back to challenge Gandhi.