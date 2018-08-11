English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
Entitled Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, the first of the 32 episodes ordered by the platform will air on October 28.
(Photo: Hasan Minhaj/ Reuters)
Loading...
In what amounts to a mini-revolution in the world of US talk shows, Netflix has called on Indian-American actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj to host its latest satirical programme. The show, titled Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will explore the contemporary politics and pop culture that fashion our world.
In the wake of the launch of original Indian and Spanish series, the streaming giant will again break new ground with the first US talk show to be hosted by an Indian-American comedian.
The show's brand-new Twitter account published a teaser to announce the news:
The makers of the weekly show, which goes out on Sundays, promise that it will "explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity," and draw on Minhaj's "unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world."
Comedian Hasan Minhaj has already worked with Netflix for his show Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which aired in May 2017. He is also famous for his 2017 speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD), a major annual event in Washington DC which brings together accredited White House journalists and US politicians.
In recent times the WHCD has been boycotted by the current US president and members of his administration, a fact that did not escape Minhaj's attention. At the event he was keen to deride Trump's White House staff and Trump himself, whom he referred to as "liar in chief".
In 2014, Jon Stewart invited Minhaj to join the team on The Daily Show, which is one of the popular talk shows in the United States.
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will debut on the streaming platform on October 28.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
In the wake of the launch of original Indian and Spanish series, the streaming giant will again break new ground with the first US talk show to be hosted by an Indian-American comedian.
The show's brand-new Twitter account published a teaser to announce the news:
Follow us. @hasanminhaj is used to it. pic.twitter.com/H8Oke1R7kw— Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) August 9, 2018
The makers of the weekly show, which goes out on Sundays, promise that it will "explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity," and draw on Minhaj's "unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world."
Comedian Hasan Minhaj has already worked with Netflix for his show Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which aired in May 2017. He is also famous for his 2017 speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD), a major annual event in Washington DC which brings together accredited White House journalists and US politicians.
In recent times the WHCD has been boycotted by the current US president and members of his administration, a fact that did not escape Minhaj's attention. At the event he was keen to deride Trump's White House staff and Trump himself, whom he referred to as "liar in chief".
In 2014, Jon Stewart invited Minhaj to join the team on The Daily Show, which is one of the popular talk shows in the United States.
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will debut on the streaming platform on October 28.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: The Actor’s Instagram Posts Prove He is Ageing Backwards, See Pics
- Mourinho Hails Pogba Performance as Manchester United Make Winning Start
- Breastfeeding Mom's Response When She Was Told to ‘Cover Up’ Has Left the Internet in Splits
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...