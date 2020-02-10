Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St Louis Superman Loses at Oscars 2020
Filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's 'St Louis Superman' competed in the Documentary Short Subject category at Oscars 2020 but lost to 'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)'.
A still from 'St Louis Superman'
Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's St Louis Superman competed in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 33-minute documentary revolves around Bruce Franks Jr's journey from an activist to a lawmaker.
However, St Louis Superman lost to Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), which is a story of young afghan girls learning to read, write, and skateboard, in Kabul.
It’s official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UeoYK52trf— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Meanwhile, American Factory has won of the documentary film Academy Award.
It is the first feature backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, but the former president and first lady are not technically Oscar winners.
The film focuses on the efforts of a Chinese company to repurpose a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio, and the cultural tensions that arise.
(With inputs from AP News)
