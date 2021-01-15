Indian Army Day 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal Pay Tribute to Soldiers

The Indian Army has inspired many Hindi movies over the years. From Border in 1997, LoC in 2003, to Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, Hindi cinema has portrayed the valour of Indian soldiers guarding the borders of our country from attacks. As the country celebrates Army Day on January 15, actors and celebrities shared their wishes for the soldiers protecting our borders.

Ajay Devgn, the actor who gave us movies like Major Saab (1998) and Tango Charlie (2005), posted a tweet to pay his tribute to the soldiers and said that our country is what it is because of the Indian Army. He further wrote that he salutes every Indian soldier without whom they can never be brave, self-reliant and all-sacrificing.

We are, if our Army is. Saluting every Indian soldier without whom 🇮🇳 can never be what she is; brave, self-reliant & all-sacrificing.Jai Jawan🙏🏼Jai Hind#ArmyDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar posted a video on Instagram where he is seen playing a volleyball match with the soldiers of the Indian Army. The actor is shooting for his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer where he flagged off a marathon on the occasion of Army Day. Ahead of the event, Akshay also met the soldiers of the Indian Army and played a game of volleyball, which he called the ultimate way of warming up.

The actor will also be launching the first video game inspired by the Indian Army called Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) on January 26, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal revisited the day he spent with the Army jawans posted at the altitude of 16,000ft in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Sanjay Dutt posted a throwback picture from the sets of LoC: Kargil on his Twitter handle and paid tribute to the Indian Army. The 61-year-old actor wrote that he salutes the courage and bravery of the Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions. He further wrote that being an actor, he can only try to portray their unparalleled commitment on the silver screen.

Other celebrities like actor Mohanlal and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also posted in honour if the soldiers on Army Day.