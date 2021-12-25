Indian BTS ARMY Gear Up for V's Birthday, Set Up LED Ads for Kim Taehyung, Promote Menstrual Hygiene

In a couple of days, BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V will turn 26. Ahead of his birthday on December 30, the singer gifted his fans his OST from the South Korean drama Our Beloved Summer titled Christmas Tree. And fans, too, have started gearing up to celebrate his birthday. Indian BTS ARMY (the group’s fan base) have decided to put up LED ads and add to the Christmas lights. Fans from Delhi have put up an LED ad near Rajiv Chowk metro station and have also decided to meet at the Dessert Gallery cafe to cut his birthday cake.

V-DAYLED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Capital of India, DelhiDELHI: 24-31st Dec Block A, Rajiv Chowk Metro Gate 8, Inner Circle ! CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]@VGlobalUnion pic.twitter.com/CXM0NUNrf3 — Taehyung Indiaby V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

Earlier it was reported that fans from Mumbai have launched an initiative of menstrual hygiene in marginalised women.

For @BTS_twt Seokjin & Taehyung's birthdays, we’re fundraising for Myna Mahila Foundation (@MynaMahila) an NGO which empowers women by encouraging discussion of taboo subjects such as menstruation.Donate here: https://t.co/cchB9vVRDW#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/8sW1DhCQUq — Bangtan_India⁷ (slow) (@bangtan_india) November 24, 2021

Kolkata fans, too, have something similar planned. Just like Rajiv Chowk, Kolkata’s Park Street will also see a billboard with an ad of Kim Taehyung put above the famous eatery Flurys.

[Wish to V] [/] Part III - II : LED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Cultural Capital of India, ️25-31 Dec, 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, 700018 pic.twitter.com/3NSIeZ3YDI — Taehyung Indiaby V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 21, 2021

IM IM SHAKING GUYS KOLKATA !!!!!! KIM TAEHYUNG BIRTHDAY AD IN KOLKATA !!!!!!!! THAT'S MY PLACE OH MY GOD IM ASCENDING IS THIS A DREAM OHY GODD— CHRISTMAS TREE BY V OUT NOW (@tetescapist) December 21, 2021

This is not the first time Indian fans have participated in extravagant celebrations for BTS members. Earlier in September, during Jungkook’s birthday, they put together billboards dedicated to the singer in Mumbai. They also decided to sponsor abandoned dogs in India as a part of the ‘Jungkook Birthday Project.’

Meanwhile, BTS member and rapper Suga tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In a statement shared by BTS’ management company BIGHIT Music, the 28-year-old artist and songwriter was confirmed having the virus on Friday during his self-quarantine after he took the PCR test immediately upon his return to South Korea on Thursday. The statement was released on Weverse by BIGHIT Music.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

