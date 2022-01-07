Indian BTS ARMY Super Excited to Spot Book on Chandigarh's Architecture on Kim Namjoon's Shelf

It is no secret that BTS leader Kim Namjoon (RM) is an avid book reader. The Korean rapper has been spotted reading a book and has recommended a number of books through the years. So it comes as no surprise that Namjoon’s bookshelf is overflowing with literature from different parts of the world.

On Friday, the BTS member took to Instagram and shared a picture of a perfectly messy bookshelf at his home in South Korea. While fans spotted books about American and Korean culture, history, and art, desi ARMYs got a sweet surprise when they spotted a book on Indian city Chandigarh’s architecture. Eagle-eyed Indian BTS fans noticed that Namjoon had read or probably plans on reading the book, ‘Jeanneret Chandigarh.’

The book focuses on the numerous pieces of furniture designed by acclaimed Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret for public and private buildings in the city of Chandigarh when his his cousin Le Corbusier designed the city in the 1950s. The most popular piece of furniture was the teak-and-cane chair featuring V-shaped legs. The chairs were said to be humidity resistant.

The furniture became popular in recent years, with pieces of them being auctioned at record prices. According to the book’s synopsis, Jeanneret Chandigarh is a ‘specialized catalogue raisonné sheds new light on this visionary urban project that is generating growing interest among design aficionados around the world.’

Desi ARMYs took to Twitter and expressed their joy at seeing Namjoon reading a book on the Indian city. “Namjoon having a book about Chandigarh in his room is very satisfying to me," a fan tweeted. “Thanks to one of my friends I noticed this… This is a book about chairs that were particularly designed for Chandigarh, India and Namjoon is reading this. Like omg… Like Indian Armys you can literally hear me screaming," added another.

Although BTS is yet to visit India, members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have expressed their wish to travel to India for a concert in numerous interviews.

