Indian Cricket Team That Won 1983 World Cup to Attend Ranveer Singh's Movie Poster Launch in Hyderabad

The makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 will release the first poster of the upcoming sports drama on January 26. According to a report in Mid-day, the filmmakers have decided to reveal the poster at a grand event in Hyderabad.

The report further stated that the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that lifted the World Cup in 1983 will be present to grace the event. A source told Mid-day, "Since it is a trilingual offering (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), the makers believe hosting the poster launch in Hyderabad will help generate buzz about the movie among the south audience."

"The teaser and trailer launch will be held in Mumbai. The Hyderabad gig will see Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson, Farokh Engineer and the team's manager, PR Man Singh in attendance. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them will be the actors who are bringing their story to celluloid, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others," quoted the Source as saying.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will see Ranveer portray the role of Kapil Dev in the film. The movie will also see a cameo by Deepika Padukone, who will be playing the character of Romi, Kapil’s wife.

The film is bank rolled by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

