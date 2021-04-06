Indian Daily Soaps are Obsessed with Love Triangles and Here's Proof

Indian TV soaps are often viewed as repetitive. There is certainly some truth in this presumption. A look at the current lot of shows on primetime TV and the picture gets clearer. Currently, love triangle is dominating daily dramas and most hit shows have incorporated this as the underlying theme in their storylines.

Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are forced to marry after unforeseen circumstances befall their lives. Even as they begin to move over their loveless equation and steadily fall for each other, Patralekha aka Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) poses as a hurdle. Pakhi likes Virat and can’t ignore her feelings for him. She often comes in the way of Sai and Virat’s budding romance, tries to sabotage their relationship and keeps them distant while creating confusion.

Vanraaj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has been having an extra marital affair with Kavya (Madalsa Chakraborty) who is very different from his simple and devoted housewife Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). His affair is exposed and Anupamaa decides to divorce him. As they are about to separate, Vanraaj is shown to be reminiscing the good moments they shared together while building their family. Now, Anupamaa must overcome her love for Vanraaj to move on in life. Vanraaj meanwhile is shown to be torn between his feelings for Kavya and love for the family.

Village lass Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) is forced to marry city lad Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) but he refuses to recognise her as his wife citing her modest background. Aditya is also engaged to his girlfriend Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) but cannot come clean about the truth of his marriage with Imlie.

Imlie accepts her fate and settles in Aditya’s family as a housemaid. The relationship between the trio is sincere and one can’t help but empathise with them and the sad nature of societal prejudice.

Anokhi (Debattama Saha) is a feisty, modern-day girl who can stand up to anyone, especially those who look down upon women. Shaurya (Karanvir Sharma) is a college professor but a misogynist. Shaurya is slowly getting over his orthodox ways and falls for Anokhi but twist arises when ACP Aahir (Hitesh Bharadwaj) comes in their lives. He likes Anokhi too thus ticking off Shaurya.