Indian Documentary All That Breathes to Be Part of Cannes Film Festival

India’s All That Breathes, a documentary by Shaunak Sen will be part of the Cannes Film Festival’s Special Screenings this year. It follows the journey of two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, who work with injured black kites, the non-human casualties of Delhi’s ailing ecosystem. Rubbing shoulders with Sen will be no less a celebrated director, Ethan Coen (Jerry Lee Lewis), and Sergei Loznitsa (The Natural History of Destruction).
French director Michael Hazanavicius’ (The Artist) Z will open the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. This will have an Out of Competition slot. These were announced by the Festival General Delegate, Thierry Fremaux, at a crowded media conference in Paris today.
Some of the other titles will be:
The main Competition will include Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, Clair Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Festival regular James Gray’s Armageddon Time (a coming-of-age story with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong).
We will have from Japan the 2018 Palm d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), who will present Brokers. This will not be in Japanese but in Korean. Also, South Korean master Park Chan-wook will offer a thriller, Decision to Leave. Park has previously won Cannes’ Grand Prix (2004 for Old boy) and Jury Prize (2009 for Thirst).
Two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Daradenne (Rosetta, L’enfant) will arrive with Tori and Lokita.
Renowned American director Kelly Reichardt will present Showing Up in Cannes alongside Nostalgia from Italian director Mario Martone, and RMNby Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu. We will have among the first-timers Chie Hayakawa with Plan 75, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret with Lles Pires, and Belc with Metronom. All these will screen in A Certain Regard section.
Frémaux confirmed 47 movies in this year’s official selections, including Jung-Jae Lee’s Hunt, Smoking Makes You Cough from French director Quentin Dupieux, Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen, and Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.
He also added that the main Competition jury would be confirmed in the next few days, and a few more titles would be added.
The Festival runs till May 28.
Here’s the Complete List of Titles:
OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)
Z by Michel Hazanavicius
COMPETITION
Armageddon Time by James Gray
Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh
Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Close by Lukas Dhont
Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg
Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook
Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski
Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin
Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi
Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee
Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Nostalgia by Mario Martone
Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon by Claire Denis
Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov
Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund
Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne
RMN by Cristian Mungiu
UN CERTAIN REGARD
All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou
Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell
Burning Days by Emin Alper
Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi
Corsage by Marie Kreutzer
Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza
Godland by Hlynur Palmason
Joyland by Saim Sadiq
Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Metronom by Alexandru Belc
Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie
Rodeo by Lola Quivoron
Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli
The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen
The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa
CANNES PREMIERES
Dodo by Panos H. Koutras
Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas
Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio
Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb
OUT OF COMPETITION
Elvis by Baz Luhrmann
Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos
November by Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller
Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux
