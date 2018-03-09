English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Will Pay Tribute To Sridevi With Chandni Screening
The 16th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles will screen a 2K print of the 1989 hit Chandni, starring late actor Sridevi, courtesy of Yash Raj Films
The 16th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles will screen a 2K print of the 1989 hit Chandni, starring late actor Sridevi, courtesy of Yash Raj Films
The 16th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), to be held next month, will have a memorial tribute screening of Chandni, one of the gems from the late Bollywood actress Sridevi's glorious cinematic career. The gala will screen a 2K print of the 1989 hit Chandni, courtesy of Yash Raj Films, read a statement.
IFFLA, to be held April 11-15, will open with In The Shadows, starring Manoj Bajpayee, and conclude with Rima Das' Village Rockstars. Other highlights include Nagraj Manjule's short film An Essay of the Rain, Ben Rekhi's The Ashram starring Kal Penn, Vaishali Sinha's Ask The Sexpert about 93-year old sex advice columnist Mahinder Watsa, The Hungry, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta's Omerta and Nila Madhab Panda's Kadvi Hawa.
The line-up includes 12 languages and a list of first and second-time filmmakers, including 11 women filmmakers.
"This year's lineup is a testament to the rich variety of genre, style and skill that exists within the Indian filmmaking community. We are enormously proud to present this collection of exciting, inspiring, and challenging stories that are sure to make for a thrilling festival experience," said Mike Dougherty, IFFLA's Director of Programming.
This year, IFFLA will feature four world premieres, three North American premieres, two US premieres, and 14 Los Angeles premieres. Various filmmakers and actors will attend the festival, including Mehta, Sinha, Bornila Chatterjee, Panda and Ajji lead actress Sushama Deshpande.
