Indian Film Industry is Citadel of Secularism: Javed Akhtar
Akhtar's comment comes amid a raging debate which got sparked by a social media user's tweet questioning Bollywood star Aamir Khan's right to play Lord Krishna in the actor's proposed screen version of the Mahabharata.
Mumbai: The Indian film industry is a citadel of secularism where there's no scope for communal bias, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar.
"I had joined the film industry in 1965 on a salary of 50 rupees a month. In these 53 years, not for a second I have experienced or even seen any communal bias in our industry. This film industry is the citadel of secularism. Bigots, don't try to pollute it," Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday.
When a Twitter user questioned Akhtar on the correlation of Rs 50 and secularism, the critically acclaimed writer commented: "This is to establish that even when I was economically in a very humble and socially in a very vulnerable position, then too I didn't feel any discrimination at least on any communal grounds."
I had joined film industry in 1965 on a salary of 50 rupees per month. In these 53 years not for a second I have experienced or even seen any communal bias in our industry . This Film industry is the citadel of secularism . Bigots , don’t try to pollute it .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 28, 2018
When a Twitter user questioned Akhtar on the correlation of Rs 50 and secularism, the critically acclaimed writer commented: "This is to establish that even when I was economically in a very humble and socially in a very vulnerable position, then too I didn't feel any discrimination at least on any communal grounds."
This is to establish that even when I was economically in a very humble and socially in a very vulnerable position then too I didn’t feel any discrimination at least on any communal grounds .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 28, 2018
Can some body educate this clueless idiot Gautier that a film Mahabharata was made in 1965 and had become a super hit . The producer’s name was Ghaffar Bhai Nadiadwala. This is India that we are proud of . Can some body explain it to the dimwit.— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 26, 2018
