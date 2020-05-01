Indian Film Tryst With Destiny Wins At Tribeca Film Festival

The Indian film, Tryst With Destiny, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the latest edition of Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca Film Festival, founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, announced its winners on social media this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Prashant Nair shared his excitement: "While we couldn't present the film to the Tribeca audience because of the pandemic, I'm absolutely thrilled with this award, and awed by the incredible jury and their kind words about our film."

Set in contemporary India, the Indo-French co-production tells a tale of three sets of characters from disparate backgrounds as they struggle for control of their fates.

The upcoming anthology features Viineet Kumar, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suhasini Maniratnam.

"This year has been hard on everyone without exception, which is why this positive news means so much for those of us whose passion lies in cinema and art. We have always backed emerging voices and new stories, and are so happy that 'Tryst with Destiny' -- an important film about the best and worst of our country, is getting recognised on an international stage. We can't wait to bring it here to our Indian audiences very soon," said producer Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

