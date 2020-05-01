MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Film Tryst With Destiny Wins At Tribeca Film Festival

Indian Film Tryst With Destiny Wins At Tribeca Film Festival

The Indian film, Tryst With Destiny, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the latest edition of Tribeca Film Festival founded by Robert De Niro.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
Share this:

The Indian film, Tryst With Destiny, has bagged the Best Screenplay Award at the latest edition of Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca Film Festival, founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, announced its winners on social media this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Prashant Nair shared his excitement: "While we couldn't present the film to the Tribeca audience because of the pandemic, I'm absolutely thrilled with this award, and awed by the incredible jury and their kind words about our film."

Set in contemporary India, the Indo-French co-production tells a tale of three sets of characters from disparate backgrounds as they struggle for control of their fates.

The upcoming anthology features Viineet Kumar, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suhasini Maniratnam.

"This year has been hard on everyone without exception, which is why this positive news means so much for those of us whose passion lies in cinema and art. We have always backed emerging voices and new stories, and are so happy that 'Tryst with Destiny' -- an important film about the best and worst of our country, is getting recognised on an international stage. We can't wait to bring it here to our Indian audiences very soon," said producer Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres