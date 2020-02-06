Indian Filmmaker Rima Das to be Jury at Generation 14plus Section of Berlin International Film Festival
Rima Das, who won several National Awards for her film Village Rockstars, will be on the jury panel of Generation 14plus, a section at the Berlin International Film Festival.
File photo of Rima Das. (Image: Facebook)
Indian filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to be on the 14Plus International Jury at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
14Plus is part of the Generation sections at Berlinale, as the prestigious festival is called. Films in the Generation section compete in two sub-categories: Generation Kplus, which creates stories aimed at those aged four and above, and Generation 14plus, aimed at those aged 14 and above.
"Being on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honour and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey. It's only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India as well are inspired to make films for children and youth," Das told IANS.
The two sub-categories in Generation section comprise short films as well as feature-length films. Winners are determined by three juries -- the Children's Jury, the Youth Jury and an international jury of experts.
For the 14Plus section this year, Das is on the jury alongwith Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini and South African filmmaker Jenna Bass. For KPlus, the jury duty will be done by French cinematographer-director Marine Atlan, Mexican filmmaker María Novaro, and German filmmaker Erik Schmitt.
The award ceremony for the Generation 14plus competition will take place on February 28.
Rima Das has been described as one of the "Most Influential Young Indians of 2018" by GQ India. While her 2017 film "Village Rockstars" premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Her 2018 film "Bulbul Can Sing" received a Special Mention from the 14plus International Jury.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
- Not Fair to Deny Women Officers Commanding Positions in Army to Save Fragile Male Ego
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal