Indian Government Gives 100 Days to Streaming Services for Self Regulating Content

The Indian government has given 100 days ultimatum to streaming services to start an adjudicatory body. After meeting representatives of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, MX Player, ALTBalaji, Hotstar, Voot, Jio, SonyLIV and Arre, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar urged platforms to finalise a code of conduct within 100 days.

During the interaction with the OTT representatives, the minister gave the examples of Singapore, China and France, where streaming services have been regulated by the government.

A few of the companies including Hotstar, Jio, Voot and SonyLIV proposed a Digital Content Complaint Council (DCCC) to moderate and regulate content put up on these sites. However, some companies including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and AltBalaji refused to be a part of the DCCC.

According to sources quoted in Mumbai Mirror, Amazon showed their displeasure about DCCC at the very outset, whereas Netflix, MX Player, Zee5 and AltBalaji needed more time to come to a decision.

According to a source speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the I&B ministry has ensured that there will be no censorship on these platforms but the DCCC expects the companies to come up with better segregation and categorisation to reach more age groups.

“While there is no consensus among OTT players right now, we hope once DCCC is in place, we will have more players join us,” the source said.

