Indian Idol 10 Contestant Renu Nagar is Out of Danger But Still Receiving Treatment in Hospital

Indian Idol 10 contestant Renu Nagar went into shock after receiving the news of her rumoured boyfriend Ravi Shankar’s demise. Renu’s family members admitted her to a hospital in Alwar, Rajasthan. According to a report in The Times of India, Ravi had committed suicide.

The report further added that Renu is out of danger now but the doctors are yet to take a call on her discharge.

“Renu went into a state of shock and fainted after hearing the news of her friend (Ravi’s death). We took her to the nearby hospital. She is out of danger, but the doctors have not discharged her yet. She is extremely upset by the news,” Renu’s brother Akash Nagar was quoted as saying.

Akash further stated that he doesn’t know what made him take this extreme step. He said, “All we know is that an argument took place between him and his wife recently. That might be the reason why he consumed poison which led to his death."

Akash also revealed that a month ago Renu and Ravi eloped from the house and his father filed an FIR against Ravi Shankar on July 1. Later on August 22, the two had returned home.

“The police arrested him but later released him when Renu recorded her statement. She told the police that Ravi didn’t force him to elope and she went with him on her own. Renu stayed with us while he went to Nagar, his hometown to stay with his wife and kids,” Akash added.

Renu hogged the limelight after she participated in the singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The show was judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Javed Ali. She had also participated in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. She is a trained singer and performs at various concerts and events.