Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Says He Borrowed Money for Audition

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani, who is not from a well-off economic background and worked as a shoe shiner, recently opened up about his struggles while making his journey to the singing reality show and ultimately winning it.

In the interview, Sunny said that he even borrowed money to give the audition of the reality show which he ended up winning. “When I came to give the audition, I never thought I would go ahead because of the scale of this show and had lost all hopes,” Sunny said.

Sunny amazed the audience as well as the judges right from the audition rounds. Talking about the same, he confessed, “Next minute when I received the golden mix, it was an unbelievable moment. I got mics during both the audition rounds.”

Sunny also expressed his happiness on proving his mother wrong who he said had never imagined that this dream would ever come true. “I was very happy because I had fought with my mother to come here. She was against the idea of, me leaving everything and doing this show because of the financial crisis and she was correct, too. My mother always said that you won’t be able to go ahead because you need money for all this.”

Sunny further said that he thought he would be kicked out in the audition rounds itself, let alone win the show. But he remained adamant and strong-will brought him to the Indian Idol 11 stage and he ultimately won the show and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Veteran singer Amit Kumar has also signed Indian Idol 11 fame contestant Sunny to sing his first song.

