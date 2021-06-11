Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims Amit Kumar Controversy Was 'Blown Out of Proportion'

Reality singing show Indian Idol 12 recently made headlines but for all wrong reasons. The show was embroiled in controversy over one of the special episodes which was dedicated to Kishor Kumar and graced by his son Amit Kumar. The tribute to the late legendary singer faced online backlash. Following this, Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked by makers to praise the contestants, while he didn’t really enjoy the performances. He had also commented on the quality of singers in the show and said that he ‘wanted them to stop.’

The performance of the reality show judges, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar also didn’t go down well with the netizens.

Now, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who recently appeared on the reality show as a guest, has weighed in on the controversy. In an interview with PeepingMoon, the singer held print media responsible for “blowing the news out of proportion." He informed that Amit had not given any statement on camera, neither a video nor audio.

Abhijeet, who shared the stage with singer Udit Narayan, praised the contestants for their thunderous performances. He said that the contestants and their singing took him back in the 90s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here