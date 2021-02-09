Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's Mushy Pics from Valentine's Day Special

Aditya Narayan is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. For the Valentine's day special episode, the singer will make an appearance with his wife Shweta Agarwal. The photos of the couple from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

In the pictures, Shweta stuns in a black body-hugging full-length dress which has rose patches on it, while Aditya looks dapper in a colour-coordinated tuxedo.

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. The couple wore pastel outfits for their big day. Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya made his wedding announcement in November last year in an Instagram post. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few.