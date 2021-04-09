Indian Idol 12: After Aditya Narayan, Pawandeep Rajan Tests Positive for Covid

Pawandeep Rajan, one of Indian Idol 12’s most popular contestants, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Pawandeep has been put under quarantine and will reportedly perform virtually in the upcoming episodes. According to a report in Indian Express, other contestants, judges, and the crew of Indian Idol 12 also got tested after Pawandeep Rajan’s report came positive. A source informed that even though most contestants are in a kind of bio bubble, the risk has increased ever since there has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Pawandeep started showing symptoms, after which he was immediately isolated and got tested for Coronavirus.

The source added that none of the other contestants are showing any symptoms and that their reports should be expected soon. Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan tested positive for Covid-19 along with his wife Shweta Agarwal earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Aditya took to Instagram to share a photo with Shweta and wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.” Aditya and Shweta got married at an intimate temple wedding in Mumbai last December. Prior to that, they were in a relationship for a decade.

