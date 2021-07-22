Indian Idol 12: After Anu Malik, Shanmukahpriya Gets Singing Offer from Omung Kumar

There’s no denying the fact that India Idol 12 contestants are extremely talented and versatile. Every special guest who has come on the show has been left impressed with their performances and has showered only praise. Now, filmmaker Omung Kumar has offered one of the contestants to sing in his next project. Kumar will be seen making an appearance as a special guest along with music composer Bappi Lahiri who will be joining the judge’s panel with Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

As per the promo shared by the channel, Kumar will make a surprise entry on the show and tells contestant Shanmukhapriya that he is a great fan of her. He complemented Shanmukhapriya for her singing and said that he liked her style.

Reacting to Shanmukhapriya’s performances on Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and Super Dancer Aaye Hai, Kumar said that he wanted to collaborate with her for a film. Kumar said that he was so impressed with her talent and style that if he did not have a project to make, he would take Shanmukhapriya’s song and make a film for it.

“I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future," said Kumar.

The Mary Kom director then drew a sketch of Shanmukhapriya within 5 minutes and gave it to her as a gift.

Reacting to the compliments by Kumar, the contestant said that she was overwhelmed by the lovely things said by the filmmaker. She also expressed her happiness over the fact that he wanted to collaborate with her in future.

The episode will be aired on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

Meanwhile, the race to the Indian Idol 12 trophy is getting tougher with each passing week. The show is inching towards its finale with the top 6 contestants fighting it out to secure a place in it. Apart from Shanmukhapriya, the list of top 6 contestants include Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.

