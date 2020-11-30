Indian Idol 12: Bihar's Sitara Parveen, Ridiculed by Society for Singing, Makes Judges Dance to Her Tunes

The latest edition of singing reality show Indian Idol has turned out to be exciting for viewers as well as the judges. Singers keep impressing us with their performances as they vie for the coveted 'golden ticket' to move further ahead in the audition rounds.

During the recent episode, the judges were floored by a contestant hailing from Bihar. Sitara Parveen sang Jiya Re Jiya from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and her electrifying voice made judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani dance while they cheered for her performance. Sitara won the golden ticket and proceeded further in the show. Neha Kakkar even called her 'secret superstar'.

Sitara also opened up about the difficulties she faced while learning music in her town. She claimed that belonging to a muslim household, where one of her brothers is a maulvi, she and her family were ridiculed by society for singing. They even faced opposition from their own family members for encouraging Sitara to take up singing. Sitara said that women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field. She said that they even kept her visit to Indian Idol 12 audition rounds a secret as everyone would have opposed it.

Sitara praised and thanked her brother Haider for helping her learn music. She said that she keeps her singing tuitions a secret and learns for limited time period in order to avoid shame on the family.

