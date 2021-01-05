Indian Idol 12 Contestant Farmani Naaz is All Set to Return to the Show

Digital singing sensation Farmani Naaz, who made her way to the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with her brother Farmaan, had to leave the show in mid-way for her 2-year old son. Farmani’s son was undergoing treatment for a hole in his throat which he had since his birth. While she was on the show, doctor had informed her that the son needed an operation, after which she has decided to leave the show and go back to her son. Now, as he has been operated and is recovering well, Farmani is quite elated and wants to continue her singing.

The former contestant, who hails from Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, grabbed the attention when a clip of her singing during the household chores went viral on internet. After this, she along with her brother, was approached by the makers of Indian Idol to participate in the show. When the siblings duo came on stage, judge of the show Vishal Dadlani immediately recognized them and lauded them for making great music. He also stated that he had shared a video of them on his social media and is quite happy to see them here.

The Farmani siblings were thrilled to be on such a big platform and expressed their excitement as they said that they have struggled a lot for this day. They also revealed that their villagers used to make fun of their music but they have responded to all of them with the same music by getting selected for the show.

According to the reports, her song was recorded by two of his villagers named Aashu Bachchan and Rahul. They started uploading Farmani’s song on YouTube after which it has garnered millions of likes and Farmani became a singing sensation. Farmani has also sang a song with popular playback singer Kumar Sanu.