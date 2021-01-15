Indian Idol 12 Contestant Pawandeep Ranjan Gets Gold Chain from Bappi Lahiri

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Ranjan has many reasons to be happy and one of them is getting a gold chain from the Disco King Bappi Lahiri. The upcoming episode will see the presence of Bappi Lahiri and Amit Kumar as special guests.

At the beginning of the episode, Bappi da announced that he will award the best singer tonight with a gold chain.

While all the contestants gave their best, Pawandeep stole the show with his soulful voice. Pawandeep, who played the harmonium along with the song, performed Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezaar Aaj Bhi Hai from the movie Aitbaar. His performance left everyone amazed including the Disco King and made him win the 'Performance of the Week' as well as the gold chain from Bappi da.

Bappi Da also said that he was thrilled to see Pawandeep deliver such a terrific performance at this young age. He further added that he will definitely call Pawandeep to his music studio.

Both the judges on the show - Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also heap praised Pawandeep. Calling himself an ardent fan, Himesh said that after this performance, he will give Pawandeep 10 songs which will be a sure shot blockbuster.

Neha Kakkar is also one of the judges on the reality show. The show is currently hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep along with Mohammed Danish will also be singing a song for popular television show Mere sai soon. The show is currently running on Sony network and has gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. The duo will be singing a song showing Sai Baba and Ramdas' journey.