Indian Idol 12: Contestants Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal Want a Woman to Win This Season

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its end and the audiences will get their winner on Sunday, August 15. It’s been one of the longest-running seasons surrounded by multiple controversies. It will also have the longest finale ever which will go on for 12 hours on Sony TV. There’s much anticipation as to who will win the season 12 crown. As we wait for the result, finalists Sayli Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal said that while all six are deserving and talented, it would be great if a woman takes home the trophy this time.

During a virtual press conference, Sayli said, “Only one woman has won Indian Idol so far. Even if there are 5 finalists, only 1-2 are women. Here, all women have been different and the ‘girl power’ has been visible throughout the season and how. And Anjali (Gaikwad) too. I hope every aspiring girl and her family watches this show and sees how parents should motivate their children. It has been shown beautifully in this journey."

Arunita continued, “Sayli was my roommate from the start. I interacted with Shanmukhapriya after a few months into the show but our bond is great. We jam, we also record on our phones. I have learnt a lot from them. Shanmukhapriya is very talented and so is Sayli."

The 4th season of the singing reality show was won by a woman, Sourabhee Debbarma. Sourabhee won the trophy and became the first female winner of Indian Idol.

Meanwhile, the top 6 contestants of the ongoing season are Arunita, Sayli, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan and Nihal Tauro. It is being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik, Sonu and Anu replaced Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on the reality show.

