Indian Idol 12 Contestants Slap Each Other In Viral BTS Video

The ongoing season of the popular music reality show Indian Idol season 12, currently being hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Vishal Dadlani, singer Neha Kakkar and music director-singer Himesh Reshammiya, has never failed to set benchmarks when it comes to talent. The show airing on Sony TV has always been a mine for raw talent and many contestants have went onto establish a thriving career in the music industry.

With each passing week the talented contestants of the hit show make sure to leave the audiences, celebrity guests and judges speechless with their pure talent and sheer love for their craft. Even legendary icons like Rekha and Neetu Kapoor couldn’t stop themselves from raving about mind blowing performances by the contestants.

With Dadlani, Neha and Reshammiya as mentors, the contestants work hard but party harder. In a behind the scenes video from the show, contestants Anjali Gaikwad, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya can be seen having fun. In the clip shared byDanish on his Instagram handle, the four can be seen slapping each other while the song Sajde plays out in the background. The clip captioned,“Yeh hai new trend #idol danish #indianidol12,” has been garnering loads attention and laughter on social media.The show was earlier hosted by singer-actor Aditya, who had to back out after he and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha tested positive for COVID-19. The former Indian Idol 12 host shared the news on Instagram with a selfie with Shweta. He wrote in the caption that both he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. He urged everyone to stay safe and follow safety protocols. Aditya tied the knot with his longtime beau Shweta in December 2020 in a close-knit ceremony.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here