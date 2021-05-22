Indian Idol 12: Contestants Pay Tribute to Late Composer Shravan Rathod

movies

On the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, the contestants will be paying a tribute to late music director Shravan Rathod, who passed away due to Covid-19.

The contestants of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will be paying a musical tribute to late composer Shravan Rathod, in its upcoming episode. Shravan Rathod, who belonged to the duo Nadeem-Shravan, who passed away in April due to Covid-19.

In a promotional video shared by Colors, contestants Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro can be seen singing Main Duniya Bhula Dunga from Aashiqui, which was composed by Nadeem Shravan. Roop Kumar Rathod, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, who were also present as guests were seen showering praise on the singers.

Apart from that Anjali and Sawai can be seen singing Tu Pyar Hai Kisi Aur Ka from Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi.

Apart from that, contestants Pawandeep and Arunita will be singing the hit numbers Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi and Nazar Ke Saamne Jigar Ke Paas, composed by Nadeem Shravan. Sayli and Arunita will sing Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain and Jiye To Jiye Kaise during the episode.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes and Raja Hindustani, headlined by Aamir Khan. After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

May 22, 2021