Indian Idol 12: Guest Judge Kumar Sanu Calls it a ‘Platform to Showcase Talent’

Singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ has been making headlines for the past few days due to the controversy that erupted a few days back over comments of Amit Kumar, who made a guest appearance in an episode, and former judge Sunidhi Chauhan. A huge social media storm and endless trolling later, Kumar Sanu, the king of Bollywood melodies in the 90s, has finally chosen to break his silence on this.

Speaking on the matter, he said that reality shows like Indian Idol provide a platform to discover and showcase budding talent before the makers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar Sanu talked at length about the changes the music industry has undergone over the years. Asked about the recent controversy, Sanu said, “The more gossip there is, the more will be the TRP. It’s understandable. It’s not a big deal. Talent finds its way and these shows bring out the talent. Not just Indian Idol, every such reality show serves to showcase talent before the public. Even if a contestant does not get a chance in the industry, he/she might get a chance to earn some money on this platform.”

After the show recently aired the Father’s Day Special episode, people once again took to social media to vent against the show, comparing it to a daily soap.

