Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra Treats Pawandeep Rajan with Tasty Paratha for His Performance

This week’s episode of Indian Idol will celebrate the onscreen couple of Bollywood original He-Man Dharmendra and actress Anita Raj. The duo will be there as special guests, accompanying Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar on the judges’ panel. The contestants will be celebrating the journey of the actors with performances of their super hit songs. And if promos shared by the show’s makers are any hint, the episode will be filled with entertainment and quality singing.

In the episode, the performance by Pawandeep Rajan on super hit tracks Hontho se chu lo tum and Jhilmil sitaron ka Aangan Hoga will leave Dharmendra mesmerized and the actor will be seen expressing his fondness with a tasty treat.

Dharmendra will treat special paratha from his farmhouse to Pawandeep while expressing his fondness for the singer.

Reacting to this sweet gesture by the legendary actor, Pawandeep says that performing on hit tracks of legends is a blessing for him. He adds that he is happy and overwhelmed by the gesture and thanks Dharmendra for the kindness.

The contestants will also be seen paying their tributes to Bollywood stalwart Dilip Kumar who passed away on July 7, 2021.

Dharmendra will be seen recalling his memories with the actor and narrating an incident involving Dilip Kumar that inspired him to become an actor. Dharmendra says that he decided to become an actor only after seeing Dilip Sahab on screen. The two actors shared a very close bond and when the news of Dilip Kumar’s death first broke out, Dharmendra was one of the first people from Bollywood to visit his house.

Meanwhile, the fight for the Indian Idol trophy is getting tougher with each passing episode. After Ashish Kulkarni last week, Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro are in the race for the grand finale.

