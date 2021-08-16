Indian Idol 12: Everything You Need to Know About Winner Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 has wrapped up after concluding the longest season till now. It ran for over ten months and Pawandeep Rajan has been declared the winner as he outclassed Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya. Ever since Pawandeep entered the show, he has been impressing the audience with his soulful voice. He also plays multiple instruments like drums, guitar, dholak, tabla and piano and even showcased his talent over the course of his journey on the show.

However, Indian Idol is not Pawandeep’s first reality show. Earlier, he won The Voice India in 2015. He was in Shaan’s team. He lifted the trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh and also got a car. He has performed in many live shows in around 13 countries including Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa and many more. Glimpses of his performances can be seen on his Instagram page, which has over a million followers. Pawandeep also has an affinity towards folk music and has done several covers with other independent singers. He comes from a musical background as his father Suresh Rajan is also a renowned folk singer in his native town. Pawandeep’s sister Jyotideep Rajan is also singer as well.

Pawandeep was born on July 1996. He did his primary education from Champawat and graduated from the Kumaun University of Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Pawandeep is also a member of a band named Rait. It is based in Chandigarh. He performs as the lead vocalist with them. He has also created his own albums and released his single Yakeen in 2015 along with another album Chholiyar in 2016. He sang four songs in the film Romeo N Bullet featuring Rishi Verma and Aradhya Taing. He has also been awarded as the Youth Ambassador of Uttarakhand by the Uttarakhand Government. It was also announced that a road will be named after him in his hometown.

While he was on Indian Idol 12, Himesh Reshammiya offered him and Arunita Kanjilal the music video titled Teri Umeed. It was a huge hit.

