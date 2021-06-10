Indian Idol 12 Evicted Contestant Anjali Gaikwad Reacts to Amit Kumar's Criticism

Indian Idol 12 evicted contestant Anjali Gaikwad revealed that none of the contestants were hurt by Amit Kumar’s criticism. The latter had said that he was pressured to praise the contestants.

In an interview with Times Of India, Anjali said, “I can say this on behalf of all the contestants that none of us got affected by the controversies or the negative comments. Also, the judges who came on the show and gave their opinion are legends and we respect them. Whatever the guests have commented is their opinion and we totally respect it. Our job is to consider their suggestions and improve our singing. I think ups and downs are part of life. Sometimes you get appreciation and there are times when you have to face criticism. Social media functions like that people sometimes go overboard in criticising someone but that’s fine, we are here to sing and give our best. If we have to go ahead in life, we have to ignore these comments and just focus on our goal which is singing."

Indian Idol 12 had recently paid tribute to legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. His son, singer Amit had appeared as a guest. However, viewers were unhappy with the performances of the contestants and heavily criticised the episode. Amit agreed with them and said that he wanted to stop the episode midway.

