Indian Idol 12 Fame Arunita Kanjilal Reacts to Romance Rumours With Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 is all set for its 12-hour long grand finale on August 15, and as the end comes near, speculations on who will raise the trophy, who will bag the most number of playback offers, and who will win the most number of hearts have already started gaining momentum. However, this year has been special for another reason concerning the matters of the heart - the season finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan are being rooted for by the audience, judges and the host alike, for their unmatched chemistry in the show.

Arunita and Pawandeep, who are all set to fight against each other at the grand finale for the trophy, have been loved by the audience and rumours of them being in a relationship have started doing the rounds. In the recently released promo video of the grand finale, Alka Yagnik can be seen referring to their relationship which resembles a deep friendship - hinting a confirmation on the rumours. “Ye pyaar hai dosti wala,” she can he seen saying. The audience was quick to join the dots on the dialogue and this has made the rumour mills to churn out more speculations.

However, in a recent interview, both Arunita and Pawandeep dismissed the rumours of them dating and referred to each other as just close friends. Speaking to Indian Express, Pawandeep said that they are young and career-oriented and relationship is not a priority for him, as of now. The 25-year-old singer who has won millions of hearts with his rendition of pahadi fold music, further added that he would love to stay friends with Arunita till they grow old.

Arunita, who has previously won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, said in another interview tothat since it is a show, a lot of things are done with just the intention of fun - there is nothing brewing beyond friendship between her and Pawandeep and people should not take it seriously.

Besides Pawandeep and Arunita, the grand finale also features Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro as finalists. Hosted by Udit Narayan, the contestants are judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.

