Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Says 'Honeymoon Will Have To Wait' Because of Superstar Singer 2

Ever since Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble got engaged to her beau Dhawal last year on December 19, fans were desperately waiting to learn about the day the duo will be tying the knot. Well, the good news is here. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, the singer revealed that she is gearing up to tie the knot with her fiancé on April 24. The singer also revealed that she has already finished all the “wedding preparations.”

“Yes, I am getting married on April 24 and I think we are going to arrange a television set at the wedding venue because I will be busy getting married,” laughed Sayli.

Sayli, who is all set to be seen as one of the captains on Superstar Singer season 2, said that their “honeymoon will have to wait”, as she is busy with the upcoming season of the singing reality show. “Honeymoon will have to wait because right now I am doing Superstar Singer season 2 and I am busy with that,” Sayli said.

While singing praises of her in-laws, Sayli said that both her fiancé and would-be mother-in-law “are very supportive” of her profession. She revealed that Dhawal has been an important part of her life since her Indian Idol days, and both of them know everything about the singer along with the “pressure” she has to go through in her profession. “In fact, my father and my fiancé were the ones who pushed me to give auditions for Indian Idol 12. They are very supportive towards my career and they have stood by me in my journey and wished for my success," she said.

The Indian Idol 12 fame added that it was her father and fiance Dhawal who pushed her to audition for Indian Idol. In addition, Dhawal’s family is very lovable toward Sayli, which she claimed to be the reason behind things moving smoothly in her career and personal life. She further added that they make it easier for her to maintain the balance between her personal and professional life.

For those who don’t know, Sayli was the second runner-up of Indian Idol 12, which was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, and Anu Malik.

