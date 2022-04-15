Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble To Get Married on April 24, Shares Pre Wedding Video

Indian Idol 12 second runner up Sayli Kamble is going to get married on April 24. She got engaged to her boyfriend Dhawan on December 19 last year and now they are going to get married soon. In a recent interview an excited Sayli revealed that all the preparations for her big day are over and she confirmed the wedding date. Sayli also revealed that due to her professional commitments she and her family completed all preparations in advance.

Sayli also said that their honeymoon plans will be delayed as she is busy with Superstar Singer season 2. She added that her fiancé Dhawal and mother-in-law are supportive of her career and allow her to concentrate on her work.

A behind the scenes video from her pre-wedding photoshoot has now been shared on Instagram from a handle named Storiesbywedlock. In the video Sayli is seen with Dhawal and they are posing for the photos in different locations. “Dhawal X Sayli. Behind the Scenes. Prewedding shoot,” read the caption of the video.

Sayli also shared some photos of herself in sarees which indicate the preparations going on at home for the wedding. Her fans have been sharing congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Sayli is currently part of the reality show Superstar Singer 2. She, along with other Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Pawandeep Rajan, is one of the show’s captains. The singing reality show for children will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 23.

