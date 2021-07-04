CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Idol 12: Fans Hail Pawandeep Rajan as Winner After Latest Performance
Indian Idol 12: Fans Hail Pawandeep Rajan as Winner After Latest Performance

Indian Idol 12: Fans Hail Pawandeep Rajan as Winner After Latest Performance

Fans of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 have hailed contestant Pawandeep Rajan as the 'deserving winner' after his performance in the latest episode.

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 boasts of talented contestants. One of them is Pawandeep Rajan, who never fails to captivate the audience with his performance. Pawandeep, who wants to be a composer, plays multiple instruments and has always upped his performance level in the show.

In the latest episode of Indian Idol, Pawandeep gave a fabulous performance of the song, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar (female version), the song appeared in the 1971 movie Manzil starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee.

Fans took to Twitter to compliment Pawandeep’s performance. A lot of fans hailed him as the deserving winner and requested the public to vote for him.

Take a look at some reactions below:

Recently, Pawandeep got the chance to meet ex Uttarakhan CM Tirath Singh Rawat while returning to his hometown. Pawandeep said in a statement, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect, and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever.”

July 04, 2021