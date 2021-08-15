Indian Idol 12 Finale: Netizens Have the Funniest Reactions to 'Never-ending' 12-hour Episode

Indian Idol 12 is coming to an end on Sunday after a record breaking run of ten months. The finale episode will be running for 12 hours straight and guests from various backgrounds will be invited over the course of the ‘greatest finale ever’. Javed Ali, Raghav Sachar, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have already graced the finale episode. However, netizens shared funny reactions to the 12-hour long finale on social media.

The Indian Idol finale was clashing with Indian vs England test match and social media users flooded Twitter with memes.

Indian idol ka finale 12 ghante ka hai Poore din wahi rahega TV pe 3 din se maa bol rakhi hain, aaj ka din TV unka, I just didn't know ki when she said din, she meant 12 hours #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/MOlKXQHZi7 — A (@ignored_vyakti) August 15, 2021

My reaction when my mom said she won’t give tv remote for next 12 hours as she wants to watch #IndianIdolFinale when i need to watch #IndvsEng test match. #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/pYVWu4Lktg— AFwaN (@afwanlefthander) August 15, 2021

#IndianIdol is ending today me right now pic.twitter.com/gOzsPJTYGQ— Debojit Nath {टीम JSR} (@Deb22dn) August 15, 2021

Aditya shanupriya singing together is 3rd lehar of corona #IndianIdol— pakchikpak (@cutlebaba) August 15, 2021

The show has started at 12 PM on 15th August and will continue till midnight. The contestants started with paying emotional tribute to the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce and other Defence organisations with their performance. This is not only the exciting factor of the show. The Grand Finale will not only feature performances from the finalists, but many special guests are also reported to be a part of the event.

The Indian Idol 12 finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. This is the first time that six participants have entered the finals together. In fact, Indian Idol 12 is also the longest-running season of Indian Idol history.

The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

