Indian Idol 12 Finalist Shanmukhapriya: If Given One Vote To Choose The Winner, I'd Cast It For Myself

12th season of singing reality show, Indian Idol, concluded on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan competed with Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kambli and Mohd Danish to win the season’s title. Shanmukhapriya, who ended up in sixth place, in recent interview said that if she was to cast one vote to choose the winner she would cast it for herself.

In an interaction with ETimes TV, the singer said, “The finale was my last performance and I wanted to give my 100 per cent. So, I was immersed in my preparation. I think each one of us in the top six was unique in his/her own way."

Shanmukhapriya was also asked about the criticism she faced by the netizens throughout the season. She said, “Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Moreover, I am ready to get better and better. Frankly, initially I didn’t know what was going on in social media. Later when a well-wisher told me, I felt that everybody is entitled to have an opinion as I am on a public stage.”

Meanwhile, Arunita and Sayli emerged as the first and second runner-up of the season. Whereas Nihal and Danish ended up in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Indian Idol 12 was judged by Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammaiya in turns on Sony TV. Actor-singer Aditya Narayan was seen as the host.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here