Indian Idol 12 Finalists Pawandeep & Arunita Dedicate Songs To Each Other

Indian idol finalists Arunita Kanjilal & Pawandeep Rajan in conversation with CNN News18’s Shweta Rashmi. The two talk about their journeys, what they will miss about the show and their favourite moments from the show. They went on to talk about the singing offer from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In the end of the conversation, they dedicate songs to each other.

Pawandeep and Arunita went on to become the most successful pair through the show and their fans often address them as #AruDeep.

