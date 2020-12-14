Indian Idol 12: Here's Who Made it Into Top 15 of the Singing Reality Show

It is a step ahead in the triumphant singing completion of Indian Idol season 12. After the auditions round, the judges are ready to refine the top 15 contestants and give them a go ahead. The submissions were made online for the auditions in which the participants recorded and sent forward their singing videos. Singers who impressed the judges in the initial rounds were later called to audition for the theatre round. Among the 32 contestants, top 15 were handpicked to proceed further in the show. The judges made the tough call on Sunday night.

Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani auditioned the participants again before they took the tough decision. The show started with Siressha, who presented the song Kehna Hi Kya. Her melodious voice mesmerized Neha, who hailed her performance and told her that she got lost in her voice. Vishal and Himesh were equally impressed by the participant. Himesh also told the contestant that a soulful voice like hers is needed in the music industry.

Sahil Solanki arrived on the stage to sing Slow Motion Angreza. The contestant set a rocking atmosphere so much that it compelled the judging panel to enjoy his performance. Sahil is already popular among females, who address him as Kartik Aaryan.

The judging panel also noticed and teased him for the same. However, a shy Sahil stated music is currently his first preference. The other contestants who battled to grab a spot on the list of Top 15 in the twelfth season include Md. Danish, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Samvik Prasanna, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Samyak Prasana and Nihal Tauro.

Contestants such as Ashish Kulkarni, Shaanmukha Priya, and Pawandeep have already received the Golden mics which ensured their place at top 15.