Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: A Look at the Six Finalists This Season

Indian Idol 12 grand finale is here! For the 12 season’s finale episode, the makers announced a 12-hour-long representation on the TV screen which promises to show the journey of the finalists — from their day 1 on the show to where they are now and their music. The episode will also include all the judges and their soulful live performances, dance, and a wholesome celebration of entertainment. As we brace ourselves to root for our personal favourite on the show, here’s a list of the contestants who sang their way to the finale, went through extreme training conditions, and won millions of hearts while at it.

1. Pawandeep Rajan

Born and brought up in Uttarakhand, Pawandeep created his own huge fan base on this show with his renditions of the pahadi music. Pawandeep already has one feather to his crown — the singer won the show title of The Voice in 2015, where he was in team Shaan. The singer, besides his folk performances, has also stolen the show due to another reason concerning the matters of the heart. The contestant is rumoured to have a romantic relationship with another fellow contestant, Arunita Kanjilal. However, in an interview with Indian Express, Pawandeep cleared the air on the rumours and called Arunita his close friend.

2. Arunita Kanjilal

Arunita hails from West Bengal and has already won the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali. Trained by her maternal uncle in singing from an early age, Arunita mesmerised the judges in the audition of Indian Idol 12, when she sang Ae Re Pawan. Since then, Arunita has been gifting the audience and the judges with beautiful tracks in her voice.

3. Nihal Tauro

Nihal, born and brought up in Karnataka, has already achieved a lot in life. He is the winner of Daijiworld Studio Voice and The Voice of Udupi. The 20-year-old singer was one of the finalists in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada’s 15th season.

4. Mohd Danish

This 24-year-old singer comes from a family with a background in classical music — he was trained in music by his grandfather Ustad Abdul Karim Khan. Danish belongs to the Kirana Gharana from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Besides Indian Idol, he has participated in multiple singing reality shows such as The Voice India, Voice of Punjab and Sambhagiye Sangeet Pratiyogita.

5. Shanmukha Priya

Born and brought up in Vishakhapatnam, Priya was introduced to music at the age of 3. Specialised in Carnatic music, jazz and yodelling, Priya had earlier featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Telegu. She is also a playback singer, who has recorded a song for the Telegu film Tejam.

6. Sayli Kumble

Trained in classical music, Sayli is a popular Marathi singer who has been doing stage shows for a very long time. Previously, the 23-year-old singer has also featured in reality shows such as Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars and Gaurav Maharashtracha.

