Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan Teases Surprise for Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni Fans

Indian Idol 12 is one of the reality shows which has stirred a good amount of controversy this year. The keen followers of the show were left pretty disappointed with some of the evictions too, due to which it was heavily trolled on social media. One such contestant was Ashish Kulkarni as viewers expected to see him in the top 3. After Kulkarni’s eviction, his fans vented out anger on social media and lashed out at some of the present contestants like Shanmukhapriya.

However, fans will get to see him perform once again at the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. The good news does not end here. The host of the show, singer Aditya Narayan has a surprise for the fans of both Ashish and Pawandeep Rajan.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Aditya informed that he has recorded a song titled Bawri Si. And the best part is the track was composed by Ashish and Pawandeep together. Though the number is ready for release, Aditya shared that he might perform the song on the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. He believes that the track will reach a wider set of the audience if performed on the Indian Idol stage. The singer also mentioned that they wanted to seek blessings from the A-listers of the music industry.

Aditya informed that Ashish and Pawandeep were particular about launching the song on Indian Idol, therefore they would speak with the channel to find a way in order to incorporate this in the given schedule.

For the unversed, when Ashish was eliminated, Aditya had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories. Expressing his love for Ashish, the singer had mentioned rendering a song with him and Pawandeep. “I have immense love for you and complete faith in your abilities,” he added.

Aditya had added that they have to create a lot of music together, therefore he should keep dreaming, believing, and achieving. Indian Idol host further said that the reality show stage will definitely miss his presence.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro are the remaining contestants of the show. Indian Idol 12 is judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

