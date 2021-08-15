CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Idol Finale LIVE Updates: Mega Episode Begins, Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali Co-host
Indian Idol Finale LIVE Updates: Mega Episode Begins, Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali Co-host

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: The 12-hour-long Grand Finale of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will take place on Sunday, Independence Day 2021.

News18.com | August 15, 2021, 12:14 IST
Indian Idol contestants

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Popular reality show Indian Idol 12’s grand finale has begun on Independence Day. The show has started at 12 PM on 15th August and continue till midnight. This is not only the exciting factor of the show. The Grand Finale will not only feature performances from the finalist, many special guests are also reported to be a part of the event.

The Indian Idol 12 finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. This is the first time that six participants have entered the finals together. In fact, Indian Idol 12 is also the longest-running season of Indian Idol history.

The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The show was also previously judged by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar, who had to leave it during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Aug 15, 2021 12:14 (IST)

Popular ex-contestant of Indian Idol 12 Anjali Gaikwad performed a tribute for Indian soldiers. She sang Vande Mataram. Manoj Muntashir started the performance with a poetic tribute to Indian freedom fughters. 

Aug 15, 2021 12:08 (IST)

Indian Idol Finale: Indian Army martyr Yash Deshmukh honoured for his sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir. Deshmukh's family and friends attended the Indian Idol finale where they talked about his ultimate sacrifice. 

Aug 15, 2021 12:03 (IST)

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale has begun at 12 PM. Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali are co-hosting the show. 

Aug 15, 2021 11:52 (IST)

In the new promo of Indian Idol 12, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir can be seen giving an impassioned speech about Indian bravehearts and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Aug 15, 2021 11:27 (IST)

The finalists, ex-contestants and previous years' contestants of Indian Idol will pay tribue to India's bravehearts with their performances. 

Aug 15, 2021 11:18 (IST)

The latest promo of Indian Idol 12 promises the 'magic of Bollywood' with stars like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as well as singers Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya among others. 

Aug 15, 2021 11:15 (IST)

The latest promo of Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale shows the contestants and judges on stage with Jay Bhanushali commencing the 12-hour episode.

Aug 15, 2021 11:09 (IST)

In the Grand Finale episode of Indian Idol 12, wrestler The Great Khali will appear on the show to support his favourite contestant Mohd Danish.

Aug 15, 2021 11:06 (IST)

Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be the chief guests on the final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' on Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2021 10:46 (IST)

In a new promo from Indian Idol 12, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is seen sending his best wishes to Shanmukhapriya via a recorded video message. He also revealed that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite.

Aug 15, 2021 10:32 (IST)

As we brace ourselves to root for our personal favourite on Indian Idol 12, here's a list of the contestants who sang their way to the finale.

Aug 15, 2021 10:22 (IST)

On August 15, the audience is set to witness the greatest finale of reality shows on television. Viewers can watch the 12-hour long celebration of the singing reality show on Sony TV from 12 noon to midnight.

Meanwhile, there have been many reports about what to expect from the Grand Finale episode of Indian Idol 12. Some special guests in the show reportedly include The Great Khali, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Narayan had also revealed that some ex-contestants will also perform in the finale.

