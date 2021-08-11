Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Vishal Dadlani Says 'Picking Favourites at This Stage Would be Unfair'

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will be wrapping up its longest season ever with a grand finale episode on August 15, celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day. It will be one-of-a-kind programming format wherein the telecast will last 12 hours straight from 12 pm to 12 am. Many special guests are expected to grace the stage but Vishal Dadlani, who kickstarted the show as judge alongside Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, will be missing out. In fact, Vishal dropped out of judging duties back in May when the unit had shifted outside Mumbai to Daman for the shoot amid Covid lockdown restrictions.

News18 reached out to Vishal on Indian Idol 12 grand finale and asked who he would pick as his favourite going in. Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble are the top six contestants.

Vishal stayed diplomatic and did not name any one contestant who he would like to see as the winner of Indian Idol 12, but shared an important piece of advice for all. Says Vishal, “As a musician I have my choices, but as a judge I would never pick a favourite. My purpose is to encourage each of them and to make sure they leave the show loving music even more than when they entered it. The nation may be in love with them, but for me they are just young musicians taking their first steps, and at this stage picking favourites would be unfair. I want all of their dreams to come true. I want all of them to be great and to love music for the joy it brings."

Vishal will be returning as judge on the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan.

